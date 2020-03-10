Nike has been working on auto-lacing sneakers for a very long time now. It all started with the basketball-oriented Hyper Adapt which eventually became the Adapt BB. Recently, the Huarache got its own auto-lacing model and moving forward, it looks like the Air Max will be getting the self-lacing treatment.

According to Yankee Kicks on Instagram, the model is being dubbed the Nike Adapt LE 01 and features a massive chunky midsole with Air Max technology embedded inside of it. Based on the look of the midsole, it even feels like Nike is trying to replicate the Air Max 90, except with a much bigger platform and rejuvenated silhouette. The first colorway is a mixture of grey and orange.

As it stands, there is no timetable for when this shoe will actually be released. Nike has yet to issue a statement on this sneaker and the images above are the first sightings of this model. It seems like Nike has plans to add to its auto-lacing efforts and this Air Max shoe could be a great jumping-off point.

Stay tuned for updates on this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.