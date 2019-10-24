LeBron James and Nike recently launched his 17th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 17, which will soon be available in a plethora of styles including the newly unveiled "Currency" colorway as well as a "Red October" joint.

In addition to the LeBron 17, Nike has also introduced the 12th installment of the LeBron Ambassador line in three color schemes including a classic white/black/red combo, camo print, and a nod to the Mowabb OG colorway.

Sneaker News

Each of the LeBron Ambassador XII colorways come equipped with mesh detailing on the upper, a midfoot strap and "LJ23" branding on the tongue. Release details have not yet been announced but we expect the kicks to launch sooner than later as the NBA season if officially underway.

Continue scrolling for a detailed look at all three LeBron Ambassador XII colorways, and stay tuned for more info.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike