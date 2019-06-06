Nike has officially introduced their latest sneaker silhouette - the Air Max 270 React - which combines Nike’s first lifestyle Air unit, the 270, with the brand’s softest, smoothest and most resilient foam, Nike React, to form a new articulation of Air Max.

According to Nike Senior Sportswear Design Director Dylan Raasch, “Instead of no-sew or stitched on panels, the Air Max 270 React is built with a bar tack technique inspired by the Element React 87. This creates the floating eye stay aesthetic."

Per Nike News:

The initial releases of the Nike Air Max 270 React share a consistent foundation in art and design history. Each colorway translates a specific artistic style or movement in its blocking and hues. The lead launch colorway, for example, heralds the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus's founding by recalling the school’s formal studies of asymmetrical balance. Other colorways highlight explorations of geometric compositions, mid-century-inspired color blocking, San Francisco psychedelia and more.

The Nike Air Max 270 React will launch globally on July 3. Keep scrolling for some additional photos.

