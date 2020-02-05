Nike has today introduced their innovative, environmentally-friendly "Space Hippie" sneaker collection, featuring four different styles constructed with Nike's own "space junk." In other words, sneakers made from scrap material from factory floors.

According to Nike, the result is the creation of Nike footwear with their lowest carbon footprint scores ever.

Each and every detail of the four initial Space Hippie sneakers, including the materials and methods of packaging, was chosen with consideration for its environmental impact.

"We believe the future for product will be circular," says Seana Hannah, VP, Sustainable Innovation. "We must think about the entire process: how we design it, how we make it, how we use it, how we reuse it and how we cut out waste at every step. These are the fundamentals of a circular mindset that inform best practices."

The Space Hippie 01, 02, 03 and 04 will be available this spring for Nike members in SNKRS and SNEAKERS, as well as at Nike House of Innovation flagship locations and select retailers. Check out a breakdown of how the Space Hippie 02 was made, as well as official photos of all four silhouettes, below.

Nike Space Hippie 01/Nike

Nike Space Hippie 02/Nike

Nike Space Hippie 03/Nike

Nike Space Hippie 04/Nike

Nike