Nike is giving the Air Force 1 Low a contemporary upgrade this month, as the timeless sneaker is set to release with the brand's innovative Nike React cushioning system.

Dubbed the Nike Air Force 1 React D/MS/X, the kicks maintain the overall look of the classic silhouette but the full-length drop-in React midsole, along with a Air unit in the heel, makes for a drastically new feel.

Per Nike:

The old-meets-new take on the classic shoe’s build delivers new comfort: It swaps its traditional midsole for a full-length drop-in Nike React midsole with a heel Ramp Air unit. Nike React's exaggerated style permeates onto the shoe's exterior, which sees a fresh shape, wavy eyestay and bold Swoosh, while the familiar Nike React’s pattern replaces the traditional AF1 stars at the heel and toe of the outsole.

The AF1 React D/MS/X will be available starting January 17th on the Nike App, nike.com and at select retailers. Check out the official photos below.

