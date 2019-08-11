Nike Basketball has officially introduced Kobe Bryant's latest signature sneaker - the Nike Kobe AD NXT. Fittingly enough, the sneakers will make their retail debut on August 24 (8/24, as a nod to both of Kobe's numbers).

According to Ross Klein, the Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball Footwear, the Kobe AD NXT is the "most technologically advanced basketball shoe we’ve done in the KOBE line, due to the combination of complex components."

According to Nike, the Kobe AD NXT is "formed as a system," bringing together Nike FastFit, QuadFit and REACT to answer Kobe’s desire to get athletes lower than ever to the ground, without sacrificing comfort, and allow for greater court control.

“We wanted to show the heart and soul of Nike — our capacity to put together systems," Klein explains. "The design of this shoe shows off all the pieces; the ingredients are critical. We want people to see the elements that work together within the machine."

The Kobe AD NXT marries a new traction pattern tuned to exacting height and angles for indoor courts. A drop-in, full REACT midsole also gives the wearer a low, soft stack height with a cat’s claw-like grip to the playing surface. According to Nike, the sneaker actually works like a sports car seat, situating the wearer to play with complete control at fast pace. Check out the official images below.