Former Duke Blue Devils star Cam Reddish, who was selected 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks, has officially announced that he has signed a multi-year sneaker deal with Nike.

Reddish posted the announcement on his Instagram account on Tuesday, but the news was overshadowed by his former teammate, Zion Williamson, who also announced his signing with Jordan Brand.

Reddish, 19, is the third member of the 2019 rookie class to sign with The Swoosh, joining the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland. In his lone season with the Blue Devils, the 6'8 forward averaged 13.5 points per game. He did not participate in the Hawks' Summer League due to a core muscle injury that required surgery before the Draft.

With Zion and Cam now signed with Jordan Brand and Nike, respectively, RJ Barrett is the last member of Duke's powerhouse trio that remains unsigned. Barrett switched between Nike and PUMA during the New York Knicks' Summer League, so one would assume his decision will come down to those two brands.