Barry Sanders is one of the most iconic running backs to ever grace the NFL and while playing for the Detroit Lions, he was able to break various records. Ever since Sanders, the Lions haven't had many reasons to be excited so Nike is taking advantage of this and reinvigorating their fandom for Thanksgiving. Tomorrow, the Lions will be hosting the Chicago Bears for a Thanksgiving Day divisional matchup so now is the best time to drop a Sanders-inspired shoe.

As you can see from the images below, Nike is bringing back the Air Zoom Turf Jet 97 which comes dressed in iconic blue, white, and silver details. These are the Lions' signature colors so it only makes sense that such a sneaker would look like this. Sanders-specific details are found throughout including his number 20 which is placed on the left toe strap. "LIONS" is written on the right toe strap which makes this the perfect collector's item for Lions fans.

In 1997, Sanders rushed for 2,053 yards which is exactly how many pairs were made, according to Sole Collector. These were dropped earlier today on the Lions website and Nike.com but have since sold out. Regardless, these are still a dope collector's item and we can imagine they'll be hitting resale websites very soon.

