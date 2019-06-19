Nike is cooking up another pair of Foamposites just in time for the Fourth of July BBQ.

Coming on the heels of the "Albino Snakeskin" colorway that we unboxed earlier this week, comes this all-new patriotic Nike Air Foamposite One.

The special edition Foams are of the mismatched variety, with the left shoe split in half between white and red, while the right shoe opts for a white and blue design. Each sneaker comes equipped with two sets of red and blue pull tabs, as well as matching Penny logos on the tongue and heel. White laces, matching Nike swooshes on the forefoot, and a translucent outsole rounds out the look.

Nike has not yet announced release details but it is believed the kicks will launch on July 1 for the retail price of $230. Scroll through the IG posts embedded below for additional shots of the patriotic Foams and stay tuned for official images.