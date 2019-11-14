For the longest time, fake sneakers sold by independent vendors were running amock on Amazon and Nike felt as though they needed to do something about it. In 2017, Nike signed a deal with Amazon so they could sell their products without any fears of fakes on the market. While this seemed to work out quite nicely for Nike, it appears as though they have decided to end their partnership with Amazon, according to Sole Collector.

Over the last year, Nike has been shifting its focus to direct-to-consumer efforts and this latest move is yet another example of that. Through a statement to Bloomberg News, Nike went in-depth on its decision to cease all sales on Amazon.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Amazon

"As part of Nike’s focus on elevating consumer experiences through more direct, personal relationships, we have made the decision to complete our current pilot with Amazon Retail. We will continue to invest in strong, distinctive partnerships for Nike with other retailers and platforms to seamlessly serve our consumers globally," the sportswear brand explained.

There will plenty of other ways to purchase Nike shoes so all of you die-hard Nike fans out there won't have to worry. The Nike SNKRS App continues to be a popular method of purchase while online retailers and brick and mortar stores remain great options.