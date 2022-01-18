Back in October, Jordan Brand chairman Larry Miller offered a harrowing story, detailing how he shot and killed a fellow teenager back in 1965 when he was just 16 years old. At the time, Miller was part of a gang in West Philadelphia, and his actions ultimately led to a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence. From there, he served another five years for armed robbery.

When Miller got out, he was able to turn his life around and put himself in a position where he could help run one of the largest sneaker brands in the entire world. While many found his story to be inspirational, the family of his victim was put off by just how easily he was able to tell his story. Some publications made it seem like Edward David White was a rival gang member when that was simply not the case. Instead, White was just an innocent bystander who was an unlucky victim of Miller's recklessness.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to The New York Times, Miller got to meet with White's family, including his sister, his son, and even his daughter. During this conversation, White's family forgave Miller for his actions, although moving forward, White's sister will no longer be associating with the Jordan Brand chairman. However, just last week, Miller met with White's children, this time to discuss a special scholarship fund for the victim's family. The money from this scholarship would be funded so that the next generations of the White family can get the best education possible.

Dave Rossman/Getty Images for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

In the report, it states that White's family does not look at Miller as a monster, however, they recognize that he probably has a lot of inner demons that he needs to face given his past actions. Regardless, they all seem optimistic that Miller will do the right thing and make good on his promise to create the scholarship fund.

