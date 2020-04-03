One of the most iconic Nike shoes of all time is the Nike Dunk Low which has received numerous dope colorways over the years and continues to be a fan-favorite amongst sneakerheads. Over this past year, the Dunk Low has been given a huge resurgence and we have gotten a ton of dope models to choose from. The latest news out of the Beaverton brand's camp is the fact that three more colorways will be coming out in the summer and some of them you have heard of already.

So far, the "Brazil" and "Knicks" models are making a comeback while Nike continues its University series with a "St Johns" offering. All three of these colorways will be highly sought after by fans and we can't wait to see how they turn out. Unfortunately, there are no teaser images as of right now so we're going to have to wait a while before any previews go public.

Image via Nike

In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. Also, let us know in the comments below what your favorite Nike Dunk Low is and whether or not you plan on copping the colorways listed above.

