Sneakerheads with a love for Nike Dunk's have been eating well over the past year or so. The shoe has seen a massive resurgence as Nike drops some gorgeous new offerings while also coming through with some retros that have people feeling nostalgic. One of the best examples of this is the Nike Dunk Low SP Samba which originally dropped as a Japan-exclusive all the way back in 2001. Now, the shoe is set to return in all of its OG glory.

In the official images below, we can see that the base of the shoe is a gorgeous shade of navy blue while the overlays are all grey. From there, we have a red Nike swoosh and outsole that helps add quite a bit of contrast to the overall look of the shoe. If you're someone who has been following shows for a long time and you remember these, then they are a must-cop.

If you do plan on buying these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, August 21st for $100 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think.

Image via Nike

