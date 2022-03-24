One of the best shoes of all time is the Nike Dunk Low. Over the last year, this shoe has received a ton of new colorways, and many of them have been inspired by college basketball teams. Of course, March Madness is going on right now, which means the college-themed Nike Dunk Low colorways are going to be in abundance.

A great example of this is the Nike Dunk Low offering found below, which is very clearly inspired by the UCLA Bruins. The base of this sneaker is made with a nice yellow leather, all while the overlays are blue. These colors combine to create a very vibrant model, that is certainly going to impress all of those Bruins fans out there. Not to mention, it's just a great color for the Spring, as a whole.

For now, there is no release date for these sneakers, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these brand new Nike Dunks, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike