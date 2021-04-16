These last few years have been massive for the Nike Dunk Low as the shoe has seen a massive resurgence in popularity thanks to the likes of Travis Scott and various other influencers in the sneaker community. As a result of this newfound popularity, Nike has made sure to come through with a whole plethora of new colorways for the silhouette and they are even making sure to deliver some unique offerings that are exclusive to women.

The latest of these offerings is the Nike Dunk Low "Purple Pulse" which can be found in the images below. As you can see, the shoe has a predominantly white base all while the overlays have a white and lavender swirl. This aesthetic is then complemented by a solid purple Nike swoosh that offers some nice contrast throughout the rest of the model. Overall, it's yet another dope Nike Dunk Low to hit the market and it should be a big hit this summer.

You can expect these to drop this Spring for a price of $100 USD. As always, stay tuned for more updates from the sneaker world, and let us know what you think of this colorway, below.

Image via Nike

