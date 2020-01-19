Nike is making sure the Dunk Low sees a resurgence in 2020 and they're doing a great job so far. January began with teaser images for Travis Scott's Nike SB Dunk Low collab and now, we have some more Dunk Low news. As it turns out, Nike will be bringing back the "Plum" colorway which became famous all the way back in 2001. This sneaker was a part of the Japan-exclusive pack called "Ugly Duckling." This colorway graced the Dunk High back in 2011 but now, sneakerheads will be blessed with the OG version.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe features a light purple upper with dark purple overlays. The suede materials are complemented by a red Nike swoosh which helps tie in the overall motif. This is a classic Dunk Low that will certainly play on the nostalgia of some of you OG sneakerheads out there.

For now, these are slated to release on Friday, February 7th for $110 USD through the SNKRS App. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

