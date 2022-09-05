The Nike Dunk Low is one of those shoes that will never get old. The silhouette itself is classic and it is a sneaker that works well all year round. These past couple of years have seen dozens and maybe even hundreds of new colorways make their way to the market, and in 2022, Nike has continued to keep the momentum going.

In the images down below, you can find a new Nike Dunk Low for women called "Medium Olive." This sneaker has a fairly basic scheme to it as the base is white and the overlays, including the Nike swoosh, are all olive green. This shade of olive is a bit more muted, hence the name "Medium Olive." Overall, it is a solid Fall colorway that will get you compliments.

Fans of this sneaker will be able to purchase it as of Friday, September 9th for a price of $110 USD. Numerous sizes will be available on platforms such as GOAT and Flight Club. Let us know what you think of this brand new Nike Dunk Low, in the comments section down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike