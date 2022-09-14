Fans of the Nike Dunk Low have been getting tons of new colorways over the last couple of years. It is a silhouette that had a few years of dormancy but as of late, it has been having a huge moment, which is well-deserved. This is a silhouette that works with various different outfits, and Nike is well-aware of the fact that this sneaker also lends itself well to some unique women's exclusive offerings.

The latest women's exclusive Nike Dunk Low to be shown off is this "Magma Orange" model, below. As you can see from the official images, the shoe comes with a light, glowing orange base. From there, the sneaker has orange overlays which are a bit darker. It creates a unique contrast that helps the shoe truly shine. These are incredibly vibrant, and the orange is perfect for the Fall season.

If you are interested in copping the new Nike Dunk Low "Magma Orange," you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, September 27th for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike