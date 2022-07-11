Jackie Robinson is one of the most legendary athletes of all time. He famously broke the color barrier in baseball back in 1947 on April 15th. It was an incredible achievement that paved the way for generations of athletes after him. He will always be remembered for his contributions to not just baseball, but the sports world as a whole. Now, the 75th anniversary of his first Major League game will be commemorated in a brand new Nike Dunk Low.

As you can see in the images below, this colorway will mostly feature a white base and blue overlays that have "I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me…all I ask is that you respect me as a human being" written all over them. This is a famous Robinson quote and it is fitting that the quote appears on the shoe. From there, the laces have a baseball stitching quality to them, and it all leads to the tongue which has a 75th-anniversary insignia.

If you are interested in copping this incredible shoe, you will be able to as of Tuesday, July 19th for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think of this Jackie Robinson Nike Dunk Low, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike