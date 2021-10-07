One of the shoes to remain undefeated this year is the Nike Dunk Low, which has seen a huge resurgence. Fans love the shoe for its classy design and easy-to-wear aesthetics. A plethora of colorways have been making their way to the market, and fans have been scooping them up every chance they get. With the Fall finally here, Nike has made sure to deliver some interesting Halloween-themed colorways to its various silhouettes, and now, the Nike Dunk Low is getting the Halloween treatment as well.

As you can see in the images below, we have a Nike Dunk Low that features a white base with black overlays and an orange swoosh. What makes this shoe truly unique to the Halloween aesthetic, is that we have some shapes etched into the black overlays, and once placed in the dark, they light up. The outsole does this too, and the glow-in-the-dark look truly suits the colors that are to be found here.

You can expect these to drop sometime this month, although for now, there is no telling what the exact release date will be. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

