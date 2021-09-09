This has been the summer of the Nike Dunk Low and it appears as though it will also be the Fall of the Dunk Low as well. New colorways are surfacing every single week and fans are eager to cop as many colorways as they can. The nostalgia for this shoe has been real and with celebrities getting collaborations on the silhouette, it should be no surprise that fans are more excited for this model than they ever have been before.

One of the colorways that we have teased on this website is the Nike Dunk Low "Grey Fog" which can only be described as both clean and neutral. As you can see in the official images below, this new model has a white leather base on the toe box and the side panels. From there, the overlays are all made of grey leather which creates an awesome yet basic look that is perfect for the upcoming fall weather.

As for the release date, you will be able to grab a pair as of Tuesday, September 21st for $100 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair, and give us your thoughts, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

