There have been a ton of iconic silhouettes to come out of Nike over the past few decades and one of them just so happens to be the Nike Dunk Low. This is a model that has received a ton of great colorways over the years and fans are always hoping for more. Over the past decade, there were times where the Nike Dunk Low actually lacked popularity, but now, the shoe is making a massive comeback and Nike is taking advantage by coming through with a ton of new offerings.

This latest offering is actually going to be for women only which means if you have small feet, well, these might be for you. In terms of aesthetics, this shoe has a white base layer all while all of the overlays are bright green. It is a pretty flashy look and if you need something colorful, these are the way to go.

If you want to cop this brand new offering, you will be able to do so as of Friday, April 16th for a price of $100 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

