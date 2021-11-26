With the Holiday season upon us, Nike and many other sneaker brands are looking to come through with some extravagant-looking sneakers. With the Nike Dunk Low being such a big success this year, one could have guessed that the silhouette would have been part of Nike's big plans. In fact, with the new "Golden Gals" collection, Nike is delivering an exclusive Dunk Low for all of the ladies out there.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe is quite loud, although the colors are full of pizazz. There is a white mesh upper as the base of the shoe, all while the overlays are a cracked silver leather. There is a black Nike swoosh for good measure, and overall, it is a pretty dope look that is going to excite some of the female sneakerheads who love the Dunk Low in particular.

If you are looking to get your hands on a pair of these, you will be able to do just that as of Thursday, December 9th when these drop for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

