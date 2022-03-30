Everyone knows that the Nike Dunk Low is an incredible shoe. Over the last couple of years, it has seen a huge resurgence in popularity, and it has led to various colorways that fans have enjoyed quite a bit. In 2022, Nike is making it their mission to bring even more new offerings to the market, and as a result, we have seen a plethora of teasers hit the internet.

The latest such teaser to make an appearance is the multi-colored Dunk Low seen down below. There is a canvas upper here, all while purple, pink, black, and grey are all tied together using a tie-dye aesthetic. Overall, this is a shoe that carries a nice spring and summer feel to it, which makes these absolutely perfect for the upcoming warmer months. If you need some new Dunks, these should definitely be on your radar.

As it stands, there is no release date for this sneaker, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike