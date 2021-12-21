One of the best shoes of 2021 was the Nike Dunk Low. The sneaker received a ton of new colorways and it continued to be worn by influencers and average sneakerheads. With each new release, Nike looked to change things up as they flipped between retro models and new and unique offerings. Now, with 2022 on the horizon, Nike has plans to do even more with the Dunk Low, including the sneaker found in the images below.

As you can see, this shoe has a simple navy and white look to it. This color blocking is quite typical for the Dunk Low, although with this latest offering, Nike decided to go the vintage route as the midsole has a nice yellowed out look to it. Overall, this is just a nice Nike Dunk Low, and while it might not be the flashiest, it remains classy.

As it stands, there is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. Let us know what you think of this brand new Nike Dunk Low, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

