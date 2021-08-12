If you are a big fan of the Nike Dunk Low, then 2021 has been your year. This shoe has been seeing a massive resurgence on the market and as a result, Nike has been delivering a plethora of incredible colorways. Every single week it feels like we are reporting on some new models, and it's hard to be upset about it when they're all solid. Even NCAA teams are getting new colorways inspired by them, including Georgetown who has been getting quite a bit of love lately.

In the images below, you can find a gorgeous new "Georgetown" Nike Dunk Low which will certainly excite fans of the university. As you can see, the shoe has this bluish-grey base all while navy blue overlays are placed on top. These elements all come together to create a clean and unique offering that will look great with any similarly colored outfit. The fall season is coming up and the Nike Dunk Low promises to be a staple of the cooler months.

This new shoe does not have a release date although we expect them to come out soon. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

