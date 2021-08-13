With the Nike Dunk Low and High resurgence in full swing, Nike has been delivering some incredible sneaker colorways to the market, and fans have been copping as many as they can. There is no doubt just how popular these silhouettes are, and with the Fall just a month away, what better time to cop some new kicks than now?

While various Nike Dunk Lows have been shown off, Nike has also been showcasing the Dunk High. The latest Dunk High to get some teasers online this "Villanova" colorway that is meant to pay homage to the infamous basketball school. The reference to the school is quite obvious here as we have a white leather base, all while the overlays are Navy blue. These elements come together to create a clean aesthetic that is sure to turn some heads.

No release date has been made official for this brand new Nike Dunk High, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any updates as soon as they surface. In the meantime, let us know what you think about these, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike