If you are a big fan of the Nike Dunk High, then you have been hit with some pretty dope colorways over the past year. The shoe has had a massive resurgence as of late and the new offerings that have hit the market are all fairly impressive in their own right. Nike has always been about creating new models for women, and to capitalize on the Dunk High hype, Nike has just announced the Nike Dunk High Up which will be specifically for female sneakerheads.

As you can see in the images below, this inaugural "Iron Purple" colorway will feature extra layers of material as well as some layered swooshes on the sides. These are elements that come together to create a model that will appeal to a more high fashion base. Even the midsole is a bit chunkier, which is something that will appeal to those who are big fans of the recent Fila aesthetics.

For those of you out there who want to get themselves a pair, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, September 21st when these release for $120 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

