One of the most popular shoes of 2021 has been the Nike Dunk. Whether it be the High or Low, Nike has done a great job at providing fans with some heat. With the winter almost here, Nike is giving more emphasis to the Nike Dunk High, which makes a lot of sense when you consider how the colder months call for high-top sneakers. Plenty of dope colorways have been unveiled, and now, an exclusive for the ladies out there has been revealed.

This new offering is being called "Sail Gum," and as you can see from the images below, the shoe lives up to that nomenclature. The shoe has a gum outsole, all while the upper is covered in a white base and sail overlays. These elements come together quite nicely and it is certainly a scheme that lends itself well to a shoe like the Nike Dunk High. Needless to say, they are great for the winter.

It has been confirmed that these will release on December 15th for a price of $110 USD. Let us know what you think of the pair, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

