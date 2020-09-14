Dunks are having a moment back in the spotlight.

Ever since Virgil Abloh reinterpreted the timeless silhouette last year, there has been a resurgence of interest in the shoe. Nike capitalized on the hype behind the Off-White collaboration by releasing the Dunk Lows in the "Kentucky" and "Syracuse" colorways from the 1985 "Be True to Your School" pack, followed by more colorways and collaborative renditions.

The colorway itself seems to harken back to the original "Be True to Your School Pack", with the green and white referencing the "Spartan Green" colors of the Nike-sponsored Michigan State University.

Although Nike has released its fair share of Dunk Lows in 2020, the upcoming "Pro Greens" are the first Dunk High release of 2020 in anticipation of more rumoured Dunk High releases in 2021.

The new release is similar to the beloved 2008 "Pine Green" release, but with a notably darker shade of green. The new iteration retains the same colorblocking, with white on the toebox, tongue, and collar and the darker "Pro Green" on the swoosh, mudguard, and collar flaps.

The release is topped by an all-leather upper with matching "Pro Green" laces, finished with white midsoles and green outsoles.

The Nike Dunk High “Pro Green” is set to release via Nike's SNKRS app on September 18. Will you be copping a pair?

Image via Nike

