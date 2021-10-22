Dunks have been all the rage this year and Nike is making sure that they deliver a whole bunch of them to the market. From the Nike Dunk Low to the Nike Dunk High, fans have been eating well this year, and with the Winter on the horizon, Nike is looking to deliver some Dunks that can combat the elements. One such model is the Nike Dunk High Next Nature, which features fleece materials all the way throughout the upper. This makes the shoe perfect for fending off the snow on a winter day.

The latest colorway of the Nike Dunk High Next Nature is this "Summit White" variation which can be found below. This sneaker has a white toe box with some white material that goes up the sides and to the cuff. From there, we have some beige on the lower half, all while the front of the shoe has green overlays and the front has brown. A black Nike swoosh is found on the side to bring it all together.

As for the release date of these, you will be able to cop a pair as of November 3rd for a price of $130 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

