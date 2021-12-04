With the Nike Dunk Low having such a big year, it's only fair that the Nike Dunk High gets some love as well. After all, this is one of the most classic silhouettes in the Nike library, and it only makes sense that the Beaverton brand would give it some shine. To end off 2021, Nike is releasing a whole slew of new offerings, and among them is this "Moon Fossil" Dunk High, which can be found, below.

As the official images dictate, the base of the sneaker is covered in black leather, all while the overlays are brown. It is a very earthy offering, although it certainly works for the Fall and Winter months. It definitely isn't flashy, but if you need something that will work with almost any outfit, then these will certainly make the cut.

After initial reports pegged this shoe for a December 7th release date, it has been revealed that the shoe has been pushed back to Tuesday, December 28th. Let us know in the comments section below whether or not these or a cop, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike