This has been the year of the Nike Dunk. From the Low to the High, Nike has been delivering a ton of new colorways of some of your favorite models. The Nike Dunk High is especially getting some looks with the Winter upon us, as now is the best time to stock up on high-top shoes. New colorways are constantly being unveiled, and recently, Nike decided to bless us with a teaser at a brand new colorway that has simply been named "Moon Fossil."

As you can see from the images below, the shoe is mostly covered in dark brown or black, depending on the lighting. From there, all of the overlays are a brownish-beige that complements the darker tones very well. Overall, it is a pretty solid offering that fans are definitely going to appreciate in the colder months. Neutral tones are in right now and these shoes certainly fulfill that aesthetic need.

These will be dropping in a few weeks for $110 USD so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. As always, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike