One of the most iconic silhouettes around is the Nike Dunk High. This is a shoe that fans have loved ever since its inception, and lucky enough for us, Nike has been coming through with a whole plethora of new colorways as of late. It is a sneaker that always makes for unique offerings, and soon, Nike will be dropping a Dunk High that pays homage to an iconic NBA team.

That team just so happens to be the Los Angeles Lakers. As you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a yellow base, while the overlays are all purple. This is unmistakably a reference to the Lakers, and if you are a fan of the team, it is hard to deny just how fire these are.

If you are interested in grabbing this Lakers-inspired Nike Dunk High, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, September 22nd for a price of $125 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

