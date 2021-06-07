Nike Dunk High colorways have been in high-demand as of late thanks to a newfound popularity for the shoe. While this has always been a dope and classic silhouette, there have been times where the model has been forgotten in favor of more trendy offerings. Now, however, the Dunks are back in a major way and fans are excited about all of the new colorways that are coming out. Nike is even bringing back some classics, and soon, they will be coming through with yet another.

For instance, Nike just released the official images for this Nike Dunk High "Kentucky" model which was a huge hit when it was released decades ago. In the images below, you can see how this shoe has a mostly white leather upper, all while the overlays are game royal blue. These colors match the scheme of the Kentucky Wildcats to a T, and overall, it is a great offering that will have a lot of fans searching for their wallets.

No release date has been determined so stay tuned for more updates as we will be sure to bring those to you. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

