Throughout the past year or so, the Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High have been going through a comeback for the ages. While both silhouettes were in a period of dormancy, they are now back to their dominant ways, and fans can't get enough as Nike continues to show off new colorways. The Nike Dunk High has been having a particular impact on the sneaker world, and this Fall, fans can expect even more dope new offerings.

One of these models is the Nike Dunk High "Cargo Khaki" which can be found below. Thanks to the Twitter account @Brandon1an, we now have some fresh images of a shoe that should dominate from September to November. With the white leather base and khaki overlays, this shoe is extremely clean and fashionable as it goes with pretty well any

As of today, there is no release information regarding this sneaker although you can expect it to come out this Fall for a modest price of $110 USD. These are some nice lowkey shoes for the colder weather, and we're sure you'll get your money's worth if you scoop them up. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via @Brandon1an

