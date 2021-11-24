With the Nike Dunk High receiving a massive resurgence this year, it should come as no surprise that Nike has decided to launch a ton of new colorways to compensate. With the Winter months almost here, high-tops are in and fans are looking to stock up as the weather gets colder. With that being said, Nike has shown off quite a few Nike Dunk Highs as of late, including this "Cargo Khaki" model which can be found down below.

This colorway features a tried and true formula that has always worked well for the Dunk series. The base of the shoe is made with white leather, all while the overlays are a green khaki color. The look is extremely clean and if you're a fan of these kinds of tones, then this shoe is most certainly for you. You really can't go wrong here, and if you need some new Dunks for the Winter, these could be for you.

For now, there is no release date for these, although you can expect them to drop soon for a price of $110 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

