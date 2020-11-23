With the NBA season just about a month away, sneakerheads can be sure that some of the most prominent players in the NBA will be revealing their latest signature models. This is a tradition at the beginning of every season and with the season starting in time for Christmas, some sneakerheads will certainly be looking to cop some presents for themselves. In addition to signature models, brands will be looking to create some NBA-themed sneakers and it appears as though Nike is already lining up those releases.

The first to be revealed is this Nike Dunk Low which has been given the "All-Star" moniker. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a black and mint green patent leather upper. These colors contrast well together and with the mint green laces, this is a truly unique model that is sure to get fans excited. Meanwhile, the side of the back heel has a translucent NBA logo, signaling that this was meant for All-Star weekend.

While these don't have a release date, you can expect them to drop close to All-Star weekend which will take place in February. Stay tuned for updates as we will continue bringing you the latest updates on these.

Image via Nike

