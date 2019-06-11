Nike has a trio of old school Cortez sneakers in the works, each of which is inspired by a piece of Nike history from when the brand was just getting started.

For instance, the original Nike swoosh, created by Carolyn Davidson, appears on one of the Cortez silhouettes, while the other two serve as a nod to alternate brand names and logos that Nike creator Phil Knight discussed in his memoir, "Shoe Dog."

Nike Cortez "Shoe Dog" Pack/@Spicychickenwings

All three sneakers stick to a "White/Varsity Red/Game Royal" color palette, featuring the original Nike Cortez construction mimicking what the kicks looked like when they debuted in 1972.

Release details for the Nike Cortez "Shoe Dog" Pack have not yet been announced but rumors suggest the sneakers will launch sometime in July. Each pair will retail for $120.

Check out some additional photos below, and stay tuned for official release info.

Nike Cortez "Shoe Dog" Pack/@Spicychickenwings

