Nike has a trio of old school Cortez sneakers in the works, each of which is inspired by a piece of Nike history from when the brand was just getting started.

For instance, the original Nike swoosh, created by Carolyn Davidson, appears on one of the Cortez '72 silhouettes, while the other two serve as a nod to alternate brand names and logos that Nike creator Phil Knight discussed in his memoir, "Shoe Dog."

All three sneakers stick to a "White/Varsity Red/Game Royal" color palette, featuring the original Nike Cortez construction mimicking what the kicks looked like when they debuted in 1972. In addition to the familiar Nike swoosh, one of the kicks comes equipped with a "Dimension Six" logo, while the third sports a Peregrine image.

The Nike Cortez "Shoe Dog" Pack will reportedly release overseas at spots like Atmos Tokyo on Wednesday, July 24, which means a stateside release likely isn't far off. Each pair will retail for $120.

Check out some additional photos in the IG posts embedded below, and stay tuned for official release info.