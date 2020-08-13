Kobe Bryant tragically passed away earlier this year and as many already know, it came as a huge shock to the basketball community. At the time, Bryant's sneakers began gaining value on the resale market, and to make sure they weren't capitalizing off of Kobe's passing, Nike opted to delay all of their future Kobe releases until further notice. While there have been plenty of teasers dropping here and there, there has been very little in the way of actual release information, until now.

This week, Nike confirmed that it will begin to release Kobe sneakers again, just in time for "Mamba Week" which is going to begin on Sunday, August 23rd. There are three Nike Kobe 5 Protros scheduled for that week, including the "Big Stage" on August 23rd, "Lakers" on August 24th, and "EYBL" on August 29th. Each colorway is extremely unique and if you're a fan of the basketball legend, then these are certainly going to be some must-cops.

Let us know in the comments below, which colorway is your favorite.

