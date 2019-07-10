Nike has another hybrid silhouette in the works, coming on the heels of the popular Nike Air Max 270 React, which combined the beloved Air Max 270 with the cloud-like cushioning of the brand's React Foam.

Now, Nike has fused the Air Max 98 with the Air Max 720 for an all-new silhouette dubbed the "MX-720-818."

Nike MX-720-818/SneakerNews

The Nike MX-720-818 consists of a nylon fabric throughout the upper, highlighted by a unique stitching pattern and several design cues pulled from the Air Max 98. Beneath it all sits the unmistakable, bulbous full length Air Max unit as seen on the Air Max 720.

Nike has not yet announced release details for the Air Max 98 x Air Max 720 hybrid, but it is believed the kicks will be releasing sometime this summer. Thus far the kicks have been revealed in both red and black - take a closer look at the early images below.

