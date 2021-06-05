Pride month has arrived and to celebrate, many sneaker brands are coming out with collections that help celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.Nike has been at the forefront of these collections, and every single year, they come through with the "Be True" capsule. In 2021, Nike is taking a large step towards becoming even more inclusive, as this new collection is set to come with nine interchangeable LGBTQIA+ flags, that can be placed on each shoe, as the consumer wishes. These flags are meant to celebrate various different identities throughout the community.

As for the actual "Be True" collection, sneakerheads will have a choice between four different silhouettes. Below, you can find the Nike Air Max Pre Day, the Nike Blazer '77 Low, the Nike All Out Utility Slide, and the Nike Infinity React Run 2. Each shoe has colorful elements to it and it's clear that Nike put a lot of care into making these. While the colorways may not appeal to everyone, it's great that these shoes have a purpose, and will help add some inclusivity into the sneaker world.

If you are looking to grab a pair from the collection, you will be able to do so as of Monday, June 7th through Nike.com. If you are outside of the United States, a global release will take place on Tuesday, June 15th.

Image via Nike

