Whenever a big event happens, Nike comes through with an advertisement that speaks to the sentiments of the moment. Whether it be the protests all across the country, or Colin Kaepernick's blackballing from the NFL, Nike knows how to tug on your heartstrings with a good advertisement. While the Coronavirus continues to ravage the nation, sports are on their way back. In fact, the NBA is set to return tonight which is huge for fans all around the world. It's also huge as various other sports make their way back to normalcy.

In order to mark this historic time for athletics, Nike has made a new commercial called "You Can't Stop Us." This ad is narrated by American soccer star Megan Rapinoe, and features a ton of appearances from Nike athletes, including LeBron James, Serena Williams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Throughout this ad, we are met with footage of various athletes playing their given sport, all while Rapinoe speaks on how these athletes have found a way to practice during the pandemic. It is one of those commercials that will have you very excited about watching some sports tonight.

Hopefully, the return of the NBA lives up to the expectations.