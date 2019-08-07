Nike Basketball's annual "Skills Academy" camp features some of the best up and coming ballers, as well as some of the most exclusive Nike Basketball sneakers.

The 2019 Skills Academy will be no different, as attendees at the invite-only camp will reportedly be gifted colorful renditions of popular silhouettes such as Giannis Antetokounmpo's Nike Zoom Freak 1, Kyrie Irving's Nike Kyrie 5, Kevin Durant's Nike KD 12 and Kobe Bryant's Nike Kobe 4 Protro.

Nike Basketball Skills Academy PEs/Regularolty

Each of the exclusive PEs comes equipped with a unique video game-inspired coding design, whether it be throughout the upper like on the yellow Kyrie 4, or on the midsole as it appears on the Zoom Freak 1. Of course, these kicks will remain exclusive to the youngsters competing at the Nike Basketball Skills Academy, but we can still admire them from afar.

Take a closer look at the colorways below.

Nike Zoom Freak 1 Skills Academy PE/Regularolty

Nike Zoom Freak 1 Skills Academy PE/Hustlesole

Nike Kyrie 5 Skills Academy PE/Regularolty

Nike Kobe 4 Skills Academy PE/Regularolty

Nike KD 12 Skills Academy PE/Regularolty