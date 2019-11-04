After months of leaked images and rumors, Nike and Kyrie Irving have officially introduced his sixth signature sneaker - the Nike Kyrie 6. The kicks will make their retail debut in a clean "Jet Black" colorway on November 22.

Here's how the KYRIE 6 breaks down, according to Nike:

New

The Traction 360 grip helps keep Irving feeling quicker and more connected to the court. Micro textures on the top of the forefoot extend that connection during extreme banking.

To enable Irving to play at top speed, the last is dropped 5mm closer to the court.

The KYRIE 6 features a plush foam, or optimum cushion, and a smooth underfoot feel at the heel.

The midfoot strap offers increased stability and arch support.

Familiar

Despite the aesthetic of the new last, the curved outsole still provides Irving (and those who emulate him) banked traction to help with court grip whether banking, cutting or attacking the basket in drastic degrees.

The KYRIE 6 features the same articulated Nike Air Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot as its predecessor, helping enable responsiveness at all directions.

Check out some additional images of the "Jet Black" Kyrie 6 below.

