The classic Nike SB Dunk Low "Viotech," which Nike describes as "one of the premier Dunk colorways of its era," will be available once again next week. The colorful low-tops originally debuted in 2002 as a Japan-exclusive, followed by an extremely limited stateside run in 2013 and a kid's-exclusive release in 2015.

For 2019, the Nike Dunk Low "Viotech" follows the same color specs as its antecedents and employs the original woven tag on the tongue, according to Nike. The heel tab also features “NIKE” in black stitching, just as it appeared on the OG 2002 version.

Nike has confirmed that the limited edition sneakers will be up for grabs next Tuesday, December 10 via Nike SNKRS and SNEAKERS, as well as at NikeLab locations and select retailers. Continue scrolling for the official photos.

Nike Dunk Low "Viotech"/Nike

