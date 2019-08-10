Nike has announced an all-new, eight-sneaker "China Hoop Dreams" collection, featuring a range of silhouettes including multiple lifestyle staples as well as some classic Nike Basketball icons.

For instance, the special edition pack includes two iterations of the Nike Air Vapormax Flyknit 3, as well as a Nike air Force 1 Jester XX, featuring a collage pattern that points toward the stylistic influence of early 2000s hoops culture in China, recalling the days of basketball posters and locker-room door customization.

Additionally, the "China Hoop Dreams" collection includes a dope Nike Shox BB4 with a skyline graphic and a Nike Air Flightposite, which further ties into the 2000s era.

Releasing Thursday, August 8 throughout Greater China are the Nike Air Force 1 '07 and the Nike Air Force 1 Jester XX, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 3 and the Nike Benassi JDI Print Slide. The Shox, Flightposits and the Nike Air Force 1 High '07 are set to drop on August 31 throughout Greater China.

Check out the official images below.

Nike Shox BB4/Nike

Nike Air Flightposite/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 High '07/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Jester XX/Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low/Nike

Nike VaporMax Flyknit 3/Nike

Nike VaporMax Flyknit 3/Nike

Nike Benassi JDI Print Slide/Nike