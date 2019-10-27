NBA 2K20 is one of the most popular sports games in the world and the audience that plays the game is quite diverse. When it comes to basketball, shoes are an integral part of the culture and many of the gamers who indulge in this game describe themselves as sneakerheads. Nike and 2K Sports are well aware of this and have decided to team up for an all-new activation.

The effort is being called by NBA 2K x Nike Gamer Exclusives and will give players the chance to complete challenges throughout the season in the MyPLAYER Nation mode. If you complete the challenges, you will be given the chance to earn shoes for your player and even buy them in real life.

"We’re excited to be the first sports game to offer our players the chance to buy exclusive shoes from their favorite Nike athletes,” Alfie Brody, VP of Global Marketing at 2K said via Sole Collector. “We always strive to push the boundaries of in-game partnerships and offer our players unique experiences alongside traditional basketball gameplay. We can’t wait to see our fans progress through the challenges to unlock and purchase each pair.”

For now, the first challenge is set for Tuesday, October 29th and the All-Purple Nike LeBron 17 is expected to be one of the available sneakers.