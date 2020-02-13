Nike and Jordan Brand's annual All Star collection is always loaded with highly coveted sneaker releases, but this year is especially jam packed with the NBA's festivities returning to Chicago for the first time since 1988. This includes Off-White and Don C collabs, as well as the New Beginnings Pack, "UNC To Chicago" Air Jordan 1 and "Red Cement" Air Jordan 3s.

With so much heat heading to retailers this weekend, it's only right that we check in with StockX to see which kicks are available early and which pairs are padding the pockets of resellers. Scroll down for a rundown of the top Nike and Air Jordans releasing for All Star Weekend.

Average Resale Price on StockX: $1,027

Retail Price: $350

The New Beginnings Pack, featuring the Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 and the Nike Air Ship, is expected to release any day now, but the resellers are already cashing in on this limited edition pack.

Of the two sneakers, the red and white Air Jordan 1 High '85 is clearly the more valuable pair, as potential buyers are bidding $700 or more for that sneaker alone.

Average Resale Price on StockX: $257

Retail Price: $170

The latest women's Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG nods to Michael Jordan's illustrious collegiate career, as well as his reign with the Chicago Bulls.

Unlike the strictly UNC patent leather colorway that dropped last February, this upcoming iteration opts for a black tumbled leather construction with red detailing on the toe and sole. Meanwhile, Carolina blue accents can be found on the Nike swoosh and heel. The "UNC To Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Retro High is billed as a women's releasee, but the kicks will be available in extended sizes up to a men's size 15.

Click here to cop your pair today.

Average Resale Price on StockX: $235

Retail Price: $200

Jordan Brand will release two different "Red Cement" Air Jordan 3s on Saturday, February 15th - one available at retailers across the country, and another exclusive to Chicago. The latter looks just like the general release version, except it features "Nike CHI" detailing on the heel in place of the familiar "Nike AIR" branding.

Both pairs will retail for $200 but the Nike CHI iteration is obviously more valuable. For example, the "Nike Air" Red Cement 3s can be had right now for only slightly more than retail, while the Nike CHI is already selling for an average of $320.

Click here to cop a pair ahead of this weekend's drop.

Average Resale Price on StockX: $1,458

Retail Price: $225

Of all the popular sneakers releasing during All-Star Weekend, Virgil Abloh's Air Jordan 5 collab is far and away the prized possession. The collaborative kicks will be available in limited quantities on Saturday, February 15th - and if you miss out you can expect to pay well over $1,000.

Several sizes of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 have already been sold on StockX with an average resale price of nearly $1,500. For those scoring at home, that's nearly seven times the retail price. In other words, you'd be wise to at least try to cop a pair this Saturday.

Click here to see how much each size is going for right now.

Average Asking Price on StockX: $900

Retail Price: $200

In celebration of the All Star Game's host city, Nike and Jordan Brand collaborated with several Chicago natives, including Don C. As a tribute to the Chicago state flag, his Just Don x Nike Air Force 1 High comes equipped in a predominately blue leather upper equipped with red detailing throughout.

Prior to Saturday's release, resellers on StockX are asking $900 or more for the special edition "All Star" colorway and there are already several willing to pay well over retail price. To put that in perspective, Don C's white AF1 collab from 2017 can be had for a mere $171.

Click here to put in an offer ahead of the February 15th release.

